Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,900. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

