Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.17.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

