Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $458.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair cut Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 49.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 87.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

