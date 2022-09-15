Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Zuora Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 40,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,547. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

