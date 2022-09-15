Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.
Zuora Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ZUO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 40,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,547. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.95.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
