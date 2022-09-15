ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 325,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 172,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,436. The company has a market cap of $32.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

