10,191 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXC. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $12,421,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $73.89 and a 12 month high of $118.86.
SPDR S&P China ETF Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
