10,380 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

