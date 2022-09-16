17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.7% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.75. 14,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

