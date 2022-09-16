17 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

