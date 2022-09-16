17 Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT traded down $4.93 on Friday, reaching $200.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.