22,487 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. 3M comprises approximately 2.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 55.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 40.8% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 205,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.60. 188,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.