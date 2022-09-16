30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance
30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.12 million during the quarter.
