36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 1.7%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.13. 583,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 676,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

36Kr Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

