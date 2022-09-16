3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

