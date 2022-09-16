3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in 3M by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $116.93. 63,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

