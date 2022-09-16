709 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

SHY stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

