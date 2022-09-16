7,151 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,857,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,088,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 567,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 547,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 420,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,581. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.