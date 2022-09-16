765 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $287.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.