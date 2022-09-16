7,997 Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

