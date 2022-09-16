88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,106,200 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 15,541,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,741,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,139,039. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About 88 Energy

(Get Rating)

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.