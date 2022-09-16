88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,106,200 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 15,541,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,741,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,139,039. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
