A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.70

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $606.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.31.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 301.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.