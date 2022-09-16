AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ABCL opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of -1.18. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

