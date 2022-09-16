ACT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 10.6% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

IWB traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.25. 43,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average of $227.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

