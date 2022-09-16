ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95). Approximately 54,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 136,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($0.95).

ActiveOps Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.18. The company has a market capitalization of £54.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

Insider Transactions at ActiveOps

In related news, insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £98,750 ($119,320.93).

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

