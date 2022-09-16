AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 2.5%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 10,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,101,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.59.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,382 shares of company stock worth $10,938,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Amundi boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

