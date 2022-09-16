ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
ADFJF stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. ADF Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.
ADF Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADF Group (ADFJF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.