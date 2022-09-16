ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

ADFJF stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. ADF Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

