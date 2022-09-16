Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 109,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 354,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

