Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells $133,631.94 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACET stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,973,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.