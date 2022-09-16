Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 1,039 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $13,302,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

