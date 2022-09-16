Adirondack Trust Co. Invests $31,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $2,917,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $105.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.96. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

