Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Adobe by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $299.23 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day moving average of $409.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.96.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

