Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,503 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $13.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

