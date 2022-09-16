Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Adobe Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.24. 248,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 12-month low of $305.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

