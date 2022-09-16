Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 126,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,407,450 shares.The stock last traded at $296.29 and had previously closed at $309.13.

The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Adobe by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.