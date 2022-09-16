Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lyle Logan Sells 2,600 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.8 %

ATGE stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 535,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.