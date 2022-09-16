AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 17,528 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. 617,589 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

