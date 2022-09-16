AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 26,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 284,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

