AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.46. 1,089,478 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

