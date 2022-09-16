AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,914 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 575,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,231,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

