AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after buying an additional 275,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,139. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

