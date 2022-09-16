AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up about 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 47,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

ACWV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. 115,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.