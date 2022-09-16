AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,342. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.29.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

