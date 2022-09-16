AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VO traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.