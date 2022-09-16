AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82.

