AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

