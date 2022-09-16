Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.