Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $140.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.11.

