Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 2.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,303,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.