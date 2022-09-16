Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $49.58 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

