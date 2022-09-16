Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Aflac were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,146. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

